Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 977 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $37.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $160.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.40 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

