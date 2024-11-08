Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Vertex by 551.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 949,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 803,881 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Vertex by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after buying an additional 666,223 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter worth approximately $22,173,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,402,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth approximately $10,738,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Vertex from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $51.33 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.66 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $48,289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at $311,220.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $48,289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,220.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 158,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $5,922,203.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,299,827. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,629,244 shares of company stock worth $64,039,589. 44.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

