Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,724 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HP alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 8.1% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in HP by 5.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 4.2% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in HP by 3.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,612 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.