Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 460 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 650.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,912,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,912,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $999,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,990,545 shares in the company, valued at $90,251,310.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.25). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $355.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBIN

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.