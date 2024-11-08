Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,235,165 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

