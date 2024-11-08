Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Udemy were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,472,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,005,000 after purchasing an additional 116,346 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 3,725,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Udemy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 512,618 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter worth $8,109,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Udemy by 645.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 437,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 378,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDMY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,176.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,231,679.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,518 shares of company stock valued at $766,912. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDMY opened at $8.89 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.69 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

