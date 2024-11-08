Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $197,000 Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,631 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,655,000 after purchasing an additional 225,390 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,399,000 after buying an additional 358,988 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,223,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,023,000 after acquiring an additional 156,817 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,931,000 after acquiring an additional 533,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,844,000 after acquiring an additional 881,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,395. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $823,878. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,395. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,730 shares of company stock worth $2,249,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -180.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

