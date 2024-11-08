Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $337,000 Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 49,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after buying an additional 284,523 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 621,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after buying an additional 281,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,283,000 after acquiring an additional 75,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,708,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,554,000 after acquiring an additional 68,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $134.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $91.20 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

