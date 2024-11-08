Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PlayAGS by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGS opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $468.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78 and a beta of 2.35. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

