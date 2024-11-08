Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $360,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,329.39 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $886.76 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,369.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,461.82.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.