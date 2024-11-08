Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $249.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

