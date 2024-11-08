Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,016 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,987,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,519,000 after buying an additional 226,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,370,000 after purchasing an additional 532,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,864,000 after buying an additional 377,121 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,226,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,234,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $24.23 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

