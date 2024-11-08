Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 253 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,466,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,707,000 after purchasing an additional 67,848 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 166.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

