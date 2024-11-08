Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,658 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COUR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $9,525,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,397 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,316 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 101.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 940,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 474,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

