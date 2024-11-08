Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 119.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,674,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.33 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $101.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3105 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.