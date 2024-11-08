Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 4,110 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Wedbush upgraded Snowflake to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

Shares of SNOW opened at $123.49 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,469.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

