Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 9,517 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,044.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 310.0% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 39.5% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 89.7% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $128,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

