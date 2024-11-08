HC Wainwright Downgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Neutral

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 3,102.90%. The firm had revenue of ($1.78) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

