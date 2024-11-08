HC Wainwright Lowers Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target to $14.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 120.13% from the company’s previous close.

VERV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $538.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,331,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 859,382 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,173 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 281,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 49,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

