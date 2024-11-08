HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

CGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognition Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CGTX opened at $0.52 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

