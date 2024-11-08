Head-To-Head Contrast: B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) versus Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Free Report) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Theta Gold Mines and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 0.00 B2Gold 0 5 1 0 2.17

B2Gold has a consensus price target of $4.12, indicating a potential upside of 34.75%. Given B2Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A B2Gold $1.93 billion 2.07 $10.10 million ($0.11) -27.77

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and B2Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A B2Gold -7.44% 8.01% 6.25%

Volatility and Risk

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 413% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of B2Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B2Gold beats Theta Gold Mines on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim’s Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

