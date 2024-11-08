Head to Head Contrast: Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) vs. Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.23% Guided Therapeutics Competitors -299.04% -83.97% -27.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 -$3.49 million -5.43 Guided Therapeutics Competitors $989.99 million $83.13 million 10.51

Risk and Volatility

Guided Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 16.35, meaning that their average share price is 1,535% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics peers beat Guided Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Guided Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.