Head-To-Head Survey: Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) versus Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Aeries Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aeries Technology and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeries Technology N/A -84.59% -3.89% Leafbuyer Technologies -17.68% N/A -69.45%

Volatility & Risk

Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeries Technology $72.51 million 0.97 $15.66 million N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.22 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Aeries Technology and Leafbuyer Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aeries Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Summary

Aeries Technology beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

