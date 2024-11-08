Hoth Therapeutics’ (HOTH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Hoth Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.84. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

