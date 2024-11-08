Idaho Strategic Resources FY2025 EPS Increased by Roth Capital

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.21 ($0.23) by (€0.06) (($0.07)). The business had revenue of €6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €7.40 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 30.44%.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDR opened at €12.97 ($14.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 6.01. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 52-week low of €4.75 ($5.22) and a 52-week high of €18.35 ($20.16). The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, CEO John Swallow sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of €13.04 ($14.33), for a total value of €2,934,000.00 ($3,224,175.82). Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,248 shares in the company, valued at €12,456,433.92 ($13,688,388.92). This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

