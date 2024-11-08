IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in IDEX by 31.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $228.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.63. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $189.33 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

