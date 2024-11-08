Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Sells 165,823 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

