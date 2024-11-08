International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4,690.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 94.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $49.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

