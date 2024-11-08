Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $21,983,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 480,518 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,980,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,733 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294,193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

