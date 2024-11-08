Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $31,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.