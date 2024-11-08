Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,597,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,671,000 after acquiring an additional 170,374 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,485,000 after acquiring an additional 384,564 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,965,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,812,000 after acquiring an additional 232,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,218,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,617,000 after acquiring an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

