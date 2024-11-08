iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Trading 2.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 1,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.