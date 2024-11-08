iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EUSB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $374,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EUSB opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.