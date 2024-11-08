iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 59,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029. IBMR was launched on May 9, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.