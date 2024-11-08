Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Jabil were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,823,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.87. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

