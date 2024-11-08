Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 108.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 122.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

MKL opened at $1,636.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,569.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,571.76. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,317.00 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

