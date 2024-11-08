Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,806 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,823,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 807,794 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,590,000 after buying an additional 130,803 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 549,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.22 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.53 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

