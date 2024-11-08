Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,355,000 after purchasing an additional 186,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 235.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 44,457.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after buying an additional 73,799 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37.2% in the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 254,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 59,942 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $477.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $483.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.66 and a 200 day moving average of $414.41.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

