Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

SMCI opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

