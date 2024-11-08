Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.34 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after buying an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after buying an additional 3,535,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $86.68 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

