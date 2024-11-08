Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after buying an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,446,000 after buying an additional 343,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $94.50 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

