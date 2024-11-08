Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,203 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.