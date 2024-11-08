Jonathan Young Sells 50,716 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 50,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,601,104.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,149.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Jonathan Young sold 40,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,206,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Young sold 568 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $14,870.24.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of -0.26. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

