Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 71.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $39.00 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

