Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $891,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 15.7% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 398,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 74.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $57.15.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.21 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

