Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 25.48%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

