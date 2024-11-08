Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Shares Down 8.5% – Should You Sell?

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.05. 25,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 43,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lazydays from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 18.19% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

