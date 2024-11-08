Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $124.60 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $127.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,460,759.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.73.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

