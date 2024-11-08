Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,636.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,569.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,571.76. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,317.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

