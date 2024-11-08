McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $76.34 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $391,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,237.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

